Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder

Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a Christmas present at her Texas home.(Source: Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:01 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former delivery driver has been indicted for capital murder in the death of a 7-year-old Texas girl.

Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand in December 2022. He was indicted on murder and kidnapping charges Thursday in Wise County.

Arrest affidavits show Horner told investigators he killed Athena because he accidentally struck her with his delivery truck and was afraid she would tell someone.

Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of...
Tanner Horner has been indicted on murder and kidnapping charges in the December 2022 death of 7-year-old Athena Strand.(Source: Wise County Jail)

Horner delivered packages for FedEx but worked for a subcontractor.

Athena’s mother spoke out about the indictment, thanking the grand jury.

“Please take a moment to hug your children and loved ones. No one is promised another day,” she said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that...
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.

Latest News

Authorities say the victim managed to escape her alleged kidnapper by running into a gas...
Woman allegedly held hostage for over a year makes dramatic escape
The motive for the shootings remains unclear.
Shootings that killed 1, hurt 10 believed connected, Memphis police say
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
Sunday Sports: Basketball post season & North Country athletic director honored
Sunday Sports: Basketball post season & North Country athletic director honored