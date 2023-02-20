Dennis F. Shea, 63, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Dennis F. Shea, 63, a resident of Cold Brook Drive, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Shea passed away early Monday morning at his home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Dennis F. Shea.

