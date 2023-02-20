Dolores P. “Dee” Fawdry, 86, formerly Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023. (Source: Funeral Home)

ROME, New York (WWNY) - Dolores P. “Dee” Fawdry, 86, formerly Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023. She had resided at the Grand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at Rome since September of 2021.

She was born on August 24, 1936 in Gouverneur, NY, the daughter of Carlton and Irene (Forton) Staie. She attended a multitude of schools in both St. Lawrence and Jefferson County before graduating from Watertown High School in 1954.

She married Donald R. Fawdry on June 9, 1956, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Sackets Harbor, NY. The couple resided in Sackets Harbor until 1994 when they moved to Adams Center. They were married for 62 years, only separated for a short while by Donald’s passing in 2018. Prior to this, they had been inseparable, and it took an act of God to make it so.

Dolores started her career at the American Heart Association as a secretary before moving on to work for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Jefferson County. While raising children and working for Cornell Cooperative, her and her husband serviced their friends and neighbors in Sackets Harbor at the Cracker Barrell Grocery store. The Blizzard of 1977 saw them provide much comfort, both emotional and in the form of supplies, to those they loved most.

Throughout her long life she had a fondness for the growing of flowers and the sowing of vegetables, both of which she gave freely to family and friends. Of particular note were the snapback peas which she would gather by the bucketful every summer for her daughter and granddaughter to shuck at the table.

The house she shared with Donald was adorned with statuettes and paintings of horses, a lifelong love of all things equestrian. Teaching her daughter to ride horses was a memory they both shared, with stories of bucking’s always resulting in laughter at every family gathering. She watched the Kentucky Derby every year, even if she never watched the races, and always enjoyed poking fun at the hats she would see on the television.

Among her survivors are a son and daughter in law, Michael and Carol Fawdry, Warrington, PA; a daughter, Gabriele L. Fawdry-Dickinson, Henderson, NY; four grandchildren, Conor and Cherie Dickinson, Claire Dickinson, Adrienne and Casey Hilligas; and Jillian and Nathan Harper; as well as her six great-grandchildren, Benjamin Dickinson, Ian and Emilia Hilligas, and Everly, Nash and Nolan Harper.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her two siblings at birth, Yvonne and Carlton Staie Jr.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was her wish to be cremated. There will be no services. Burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the Lakeside Cemetery in Sackets Harbor, NY.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Henderson Fire Department 8939 NY-178 Henderson, NY 13650.

