Firefighters battle 2 blazes Sunday in Potsdam

Firefighters kept busy with 2 fires Sunday in Potsdam.
Firefighters kept busy with 2 fires Sunday in Potsdam.(Potsdamfire.org)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters kept busy with 2 fires Sunday in Potsdam.

The first happened at 8 a.m. inside a lab classroom at the Center for Advanced Materials Processing.

According to the fire department, an automatic alarm was triggered when a trash can caught fire.

Easily put out with an extinguisher, the lab sustained no damage.

The other fire was at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a salon on Elm Street.

Potsdam had help from Canton and West Stockholm.

The damage was minimal to the business; firefighters are credited with making a quick knockdown of the flames.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, died in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Rossie.
State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze

Latest News

Village of Carthage
Carthage Citizen of the Year nominations being accepted
As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the...
State police ask for public’s help in murder investigation
Copenhagen Fire Department
Judge freezes some Copenhagen Fire Department accounts
Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on Morse lawsuit, golf course projections & mall change