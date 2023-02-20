Firefighters battle 2 blazes Sunday in Potsdam

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters kept busy with 2 fires Sunday in Potsdam.

The first happened at 8 a.m. inside a lab classroom at the Center for Advanced Materials Processing.

According to the fire department, an automatic alarm was triggered when a trash can caught fire.

Easily put out with an extinguisher, the lab sustained no damage.

The other fire was at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a salon on Elm Street.

Potsdam had help from Canton and West Stockholm.

The damage was minimal to the business; firefighters are credited with making a quick knockdown of the flames.

