Get your appetite ready for Taste of the Town

Taste of the Town
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It might seem early, but it’s time to gear up for Taste of the Town.

Planning committee member Patrick Signor said restaurants need the time to prepare. He said it also gives not-for-profits a chance to submit applications for a grant that will be awarded during the event.

Watch the video above for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the McVean Center gymnasium at Jefferson Community College.

Restaurants and other vendors will offer samples of food and drinks.

You can learn more at tasteofthetownnny.com. You can also email tasteofthetownnny@gmail.com.

