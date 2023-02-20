Jean V. (McCartin) Chase Seeley, 96, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Seeley passed away on Thursday evening, February 16, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Jean V. (McCartin) Chase Seeley, age 96, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 4:00PM at Frary Funeral Home with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery in the Spring. Visitation will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Seeley passed away on Thursday evening, February 16, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home.

Jean is survived by her children, Wayne Martin Chase and his wife, Gail, of Cicero, NY, Donna Jean Bentley and her husband, Henry “Hank”, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Gary J. Chase and his wife, Pam, of Hamlin, NY; her stepchildren, Pam (Seeley) Morley and her husband, Tim, of Ogdensburg, NY, Linda (Seeley) Davison and her husband, Ward, of Ogdensburg, NY, and Steve Seeley of Fort Lauderdale, FL; thirteen grandchildren, Wayne Chase, Jr., Michael Chase, Craig Bentley, Cathy Bentley McDonald, Cassandra LaRock, Christopher Chase, Eric Chase, Matthew Morley, Marc Morley, Brooke (Morley) Wears, Jeff Lalonde, Nicole Renne, and Brian Lalonde; many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Jean is predeceased by a daughter in infancy, a brother, Hugh (“Bud”) McCartin; two sisters, Edith Martin, and Catherine King; a sister-in-law, Sheila Soper and two brothers-in-law, Jacob Martin, and Martin King.

Jean was born on June 29, 1926, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late James P. and Edith Henry McCartin. She attended St. Mary’s Academy. Jean married Clarence D. Chase, Jr. on February 3, 1947, at the Congregational Church in Ogdensburg, NY, with Rev. Gerald Boyer officiating. He predeceased her on April 17, 1971. She later married Meryle V. Seeley on May 25, 1973, in Heuvelton, NY, Justice of the Peace Arlington Walker officiating. He predeceased her on February 23, 1992. Jean worked at Standard Shade Roller in Ogdensburg for thirty-three years as a production inspector, retiring in 1988.

Jean enjoyed spending time at her camp on the St. Lawrence River with her family watching ships. Jean also enjoyed watching Syracuse University basketball games.

Donations may be made in Jean’s memory to the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

