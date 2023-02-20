Merton M. Scovil, 86, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Merton M. Scovil, 86, a resident of Reagan Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mr. Scovil passed away late Sunday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Merton M. Scovil.

