Nancy C. (Swinyer) Lavigne, 72, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Nancy C. (Swinyer) Lavigne, 72, of 1831 State Highway 420 unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at her home.

Nancy was born in Massena, daughter of the late Harold E. and Mildred F. (Disotell) Swinyer. She was a graduate of St. Lawrence Central School and on November 2, 1968 she married Myron H. Lavigne at the First United Methodist Church in Massena. Myron predeceased her on February 14, 2015.

She was a direct support professional for Cerebral Palsy of the North Country, and previously worked as a secretary for her husband at Lavigne’s Auto Sales and drove taxi for her in-laws business Lavigne’s Taxi in Saranac Lake. She enjoyed knitting, reading romance novels, balloons and was an avid fan of her beloved Yankees and Dallas Cowboys. She loved her cats, but her grandson Caleb was her number one guy, and the apple of her eye. She cherished every moment she had with him.

Nancy is survived by her three children Melissa and John Carpenter of Tupper Lake; Joshua and Jennevieve Lavigne of Albany; and Adam Lavigne of Rochester; her grandson Caleb; and three brothers Harold and Elaine Swinyer of Brasher Falls; William and Deborah Swinyer of Central Bridge, NY; and Alan and Angie Swinyer of Felts Mills, NY.

She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Mildred, and her husband Myron.

Friends may call at the Donaldson Funeral Home on Tuesday, 3-5PM where a funeral service will be held at 5:00 PM with Rev. Judy VanKennan officiating.

Memorial donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Potsdam Humane Society, St. Regis Falls Cat Palace, or Focus on Ferals in Malone.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home

