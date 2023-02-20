Ogdensburg man accused of possessing meth & cocaine

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of drug possession.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say 40-year-old Kevin Guilbert was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies say he had about 13 grams of meth, four grams of cocaine, digital scales, and packaging material.

He was arraigned in Canton town court and jailed based on two prior felony convictions.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, state police, and the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.