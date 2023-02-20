Patricia J. McDonald, 89, of Massena

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Patricia J. McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday...
Patricia J. McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday morning, February 16, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia J. McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday morning, February 16, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Patricia was born on June 14, 1933 in Massena, the daughter of the late Claude and Ioan (Donnelly) Easton.  She was a graduate of Massena High School and later from Canton ATC.  On November 22, 1952, she married Dean F. McDonald at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Michael Jareki, celebrating.  Dean predeceased her 6 weeks ago on January 5th.

Patricia worked in the Business Office at Massena Memorial Hospital for 17 years.  She was a member of the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ and enjoyed knitting and reading.

Patricia is survived by her children, Christopher D. and Holly McDonald of Brasher; Diane M. and Jim Deshaies of Rochester; and Debra A. Jones of Baltimore, Maryland; a daughter-in-law, Martha McDonald of Massena; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; her sisters, Beverly Sherry of Morristown, Carol and Regent Hart of Massena, and Claudia and Patrick Lanktree of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Patrick and a son-in-law, Tim Jones.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at Patricia’s request services will be held privately with burial in Louisville Community Cemetery along with her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photo of Polar Bear Dip
River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip being held in person Saturday
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out
Potsdam High School's robotics club
Potsdam High School’s robotics club gets ready for competition
Village of Carthage
Carthage Citizen of the Year nominations being accepted

Obituaries

Firefighters kept busy with 2 fires Sunday in Potsdam.
Firefighters battle 2 blazes Sunday in Potsdam
Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of High St., West Carthage, was stricken suddenly on Saturday...
Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of West Carthage
Candles
Barbara L. Sherman, 90, of Clayton
Candles
Ann D. Richards, 86, formerly of Nicholville
Mrs. Seeley passed away on Thursday evening, February 16, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and...
Jean V. (McCartin) Chase Seeley, 96, of Ogdensburg
Candles
Dennis F. Shea, 63, of South Colton