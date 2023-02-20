Patricia J. McDonald, 89, of Massena

Patricia J. McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday morning, February 16, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Patricia J. McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday morning, February 16, 2023 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Patricia was born on June 14, 1933 in Massena, the daughter of the late Claude and Ioan (Donnelly) Easton. She was a graduate of Massena High School and later from Canton ATC. On November 22, 1952, she married Dean F. McDonald at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Michael Jareki, celebrating. Dean predeceased her 6 weeks ago on January 5th.

Patricia worked in the Business Office at Massena Memorial Hospital for 17 years. She was a member of the Emmanuel Congregational United Church of Christ and enjoyed knitting and reading.

Patricia is survived by her children, Christopher D. and Holly McDonald of Brasher; Diane M. and Jim Deshaies of Rochester; and Debra A. Jones of Baltimore, Maryland; a daughter-in-law, Martha McDonald of Massena; 7 grandchildren and many great grandchildren; her sisters, Beverly Sherry of Morristown, Carol and Regent Hart of Massena, and Claudia and Patrick Lanktree of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Patrick and a son-in-law, Tim Jones.

Arrangements for cremation are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at Patricia’s request services will be held privately with burial in Louisville Community Cemetery along with her husband.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one’s choice.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.