River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip being held in person Saturday

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - After two years of diving digitally, River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip is back in person this Saturday.

“We jump in memory of my brother,” said Logan Hollinger-Garlock, Team Cody 22. “He passed away in 2011 and doing the polar plunge is something he always wanted to do.”

Hollinger-Garlock is one of more than 100 members of Team Cody 22. For the last 13 years, Logan and her family make the plunge into the St. Lawrence River every February.

“We’ve raised probably close to $220,000 for River Hospital. We know that the money that’s raised through the polar dip goes to great, great campaigns,” said Hollinger-Garlock.

Jumpers can cannonball into the river Saturday as the 33rd annual Polar Bear Dip returns to Bonnie Castle in Alexandria Bay with 7 News’ Jeff Cole as the emcee.

“You really can’t overstate how important this event has been and will continue to be for the hospital,” said Stephanie Weiss, executive director of development, River Hospital.

Weiss says events like the Polar Bear Dip give River Hospital a chance to show the community what their support means to its success.

“That’s really what this event is. It’s a chance for people to do something really important for an incredibly important institution, for us to show our gratitude back to the community as well,” said Weiss.

Weiss says the anticipation for the weekend is at a record high as the dip has been done virtually for the past two plunges. Dippers and hundreds of onlookers are expected to show up.

“The last two years we have participated virtually, but it’s nice to be able to be together and be here,” said Hollinger-Garlock.

“I think people are pretty psyched to be back in person this year,” said Weiss.

This year’s proceeds will go towards equipment and staffing in River Hospital’s emergency room.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.