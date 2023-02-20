Showers possible before noon

By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:12 AM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Temperatures started in the 40s for most, but they’ll slide back a bit.

We could see a few rain showers in the morning with a little snow mixed in. It will be mostly cloudy, and temperatures will end up in the mid- to upper 30s.

Temperatures continue to fall into the teens overnight.

Rain and snow will move through the tri-county area Tuesday, but there are no alerts attached for us. There is a winter weather advisory, though, for parts of the Adirondacks. That runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s highs will be in the low 40s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of snow during the day Ash Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s.

Snow is likely Wednesday night through Thursday. It will be blustery with heavy snowfall possible. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-20s.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-teens.

There’s a 50% chance of snow on Saturday, when highs will be in the upper 20s.

It will be mostly cloudy and in the mid-30s on Sunday. There’s a 50% chance of mixed precipitation.

