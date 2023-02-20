State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - State police have confirmed that a fire in the town of Rossie Sunday morning claimed the life of a Hammond man.

Seventy-nine-year-old Jay Marsaw’s body was recovered after the blaze was put out. The Butler Road home was completely destroyed.

State police say the home was engulfed in flames and mostly on the ground when they arrived shortly after 8 a.m.

The investigation is continuing. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The Hammond Fire Department and Oxbow Fire and Rescue also responded.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.