State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may have died.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - State police have confirmed that a fire in the town of Rossie Sunday morning claimed the life of a Hammond man.

Seventy-nine-year-old Jay Marsaw’s body was recovered after the blaze was put out. The Butler Road home was completely destroyed.

State police say the home was engulfed in flames and mostly on the ground when they arrived shortly after 8 a.m.

The investigation is continuing. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The Hammond Fire Department and Oxbow Fire and Rescue also responded.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that...
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.

Latest News

Kevin Guilbert
Ogdensburg man accused of possessing meth & cocaine
Taste of the Town
Get your appetite ready for Taste of the Town
Wake Up Weather
Showers possible before noon
Fire crews were called to 305 Gotham Street in Watertown Monday morning, where a trash bag had...
Trash fire prompts apartment house evacuation