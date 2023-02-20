State police ask for public’s help in murder investigation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they’re asking the public for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras.

Troopers would not say whether this person was involved or a witness - just that they need to speak with them.

The body of 72-year-old Ronald “Huck” Durham was found on February 11 in East Riverside Cemetery in the town of Gouverneur.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Frederick Wing of Gouverneur stabbed Durham in the neck.

He’s charged with second-degree murder and is being held without bail in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

Now police are trying to find the person in the photos which were taken on February 14, three days after the murder.

Troopers say the person, who appears to be a male, was westbound on East Main Street, near the intersection of Clinton Street, at approximately 1:51 a.m., then eastbound on East Main Street at 3:28 a.m.

According to police, the person appears to be wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and baseball hat and riding a BMX-style bicycle that appears to have a light color frame with dark-colored rims.

In the 3:28 a.m. image, the person has a large, dark-colored duffle bag on their back, police said.

Police encourage people with video surveillance to review footage during the early morning hours of February 14.

When asked why police are looking for a person seen three days after the murder, troopers said they’d been looking at surveillance video before, during and after the homicide. They declined further comment.

If anyone recognizes the person or bicycle in the photos, they’re asked to contact state police at 315-379-0012.

As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the public for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras. (State Police)

As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the public for help in identifying a person captured on surveillance cameras. (State Police)

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.