Sunday Sports: Basketball post season & North Country athletic director honored

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - The Section 10 Basketball playoffs continued Sunday with the Girls’ D Division Quarterfinals setting up shop at SUNY Canton for what is known as the D-O-Rama.

Game one pitted Heuvelton against St. Regis Falls.

Rylin McAllister gets the pass in the lane and connects for two. Bulldogs up six.

Then it was Ashley Weston to Raya McGaw who drives baseline and the bucket.

Then, McGaw to Lillian Brossoit: She swishes the three-pointer.

Next up, the Saints’ Olivia Wilson from the top of the arc counters with a three-ball.

Then it was Kendra Richardson with a 16-footer, also draws the fouls.

Next up was Richardson in the paint for the turnaround bucket. Saints back within 14.

On the break, Cassidy Pray finishes with the layup.

McAllister had 25 points and leads Heuvelton past St. Regis Falls 55-33.

The 2nd game of the day pitted 7th seed Lisbon against 2nd seed Chateaugay.

After a scrum, Rachel LaRock pulls out the ball and makes the basket to put Lisbon within two.

It was Avery McDonald for three, Chateaugay leads 9-6.

Then it was Irelynn LaPlante to Madison McComb for the three-pointer.

Next, Leah Warren to Allison Bell as she responds with a three.

LaPlante was on the run for the quick two: Bulldogs by five.

LaRock on the run, also connects, it’s a three-point game.

McComb gets hit hard, but makes the bucket – and one!

Chateaugay outlasts Lisbon 53-42.

It was Edwards-Knox vs. Hermon-DeKalb in the 3rd Class D contest.

Lily Lottie passes to Kiana Hogle who launches the three-pointer.

Then it was Hogle to Addison Foster who muscles inside for two.

Olivia Simser gets the initial shot. Jayla O’Donnell cleans up the rebound: 28-20 Hermon-DeKalb.

Simser buries the three-pointer to put the Demons up 40-21.

On the give-and-go, Aaliyea O’Donnell from Ellie McQuade for two more.

Hermon-DeKalb beats Edwards-Knox 49-36.

Top-seeded and state-ranked #1 Hammond faced Harrisville.

Then it was Hailee Manning to Ava Howie for the lay-in: 6-0 Red Devils.

Landree Kenyon passes to Zoey Cunningham for the basket: Devils up 9.

Then it was Howie with the layup from the right. Howie again as she poured in a game-high 28 points.

Next was Harrisville’s Isabel Miller as she finds Violet Atkinson for the bucket.

Hammond beats Harrisville 62-20.

The Girls’ Section 3 Basketball Quarterfinals are now set with games taking place Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Class A, a rematch of the Frontier League A Division Championship game as the top seed Indian River Lady Warriors host 8th seed Watertown. That game set for Tuesday night at 6 PM in Philadelphia.

In Class B, top seed General Brown will square off against 9th seed Oneida in a quarterfinal matchup. That game is set for Wednesday in Dexter with the time yet to be determined.

And in Class D, a rematch of the Frontier League D Division Championship as 3rd seed Copenhagen hosts 6th seed Alexandria in a quarterfinal game. That game is set for Tuesday in Copenhagen at a time yet to be determined.

Also in Class D, 5th seed IHC hits the road to take on 4th seed Hamilton in a quarterfinal game. That contest set for Tuesday at 6 PM in Hamilton.

Lastly in Class D, 7th seed Belleville Henderson travels to 2nd seed Poland for a quarterfinal game on Wednesday at 6 PM.

On the boys’ side in Class B, the 5th seeded General Brown Lions hit the road for a quarterfinal game against 4th seed Marcellus...that contest set for Wednesday at 7 pm in Marcellus

Also in class B, the 6th seed Lowville Red Raiders meet 3rd seed Westhill on Wednesday night at 6:30 PM at Westhill.

In Class D, top seed Sackets Harbor Patriots have a quarterfinal matchup against 8th seed Oriskany on Wednesday night at 7 PM in Sackets Harbor.

The job of a high school athletic director is one that requires several hours of work a week and a dedication to both the athletes and the sports at their respective schools.

Recently, a Frontier League Athletic Director was recognized by his peers for a job well done over the past 2 decades.

The New York State Athletic Administrators Association has announced that Lowville Athletic Director Rob Goss has been named the NYSAAA Chapter 3 Athletic Director of the Year.

Goss, who has been the Athletic Director at Lowville for 21 years, says he was surprised by the honor and recognition.

”I really was. I had really no idea that I was gonna get an award and just took me by surprise,” said Goss.

Goss, who has also been on the athletic council, executive committee and is the President Elect of Section 3, has worn a number of hats in over 2 decades, including coaching, but says serving as athletic director has been an enjoyable and rewarding experience.

”It’s a fun job because you get to deal with kids, and for myself the athletics, and see them grow. Like today, we have our signing. These are some of my favorite days when you get to see really good kids accomplish their goals in athletics and in the school. They get to go on to college and further their careers. So it’s really rewarding in that regard,” said Goss.

Under his guidance, the Red Raiders have been successful both on and off the field, winning sectional titles and producing a number of scholar athletes.

Goss says he’s proud to have been a part of that and adds there’s a couple of reasons Red Raider athletes have been successful both in and out of the classroom.

”Yeah, I think probably the biggest thing here at school is when we did our turf field and all the things out back. We really have a first rate facility. I think probably the most important thing is the parental and community support that we have. We have a great community here in Lowville, we have great kids, we have excellent coaches. I just really want to thank the school for their support of me and our administration, the board of education. It’s really been an enjoyable career,” said Goss.

A career that will be hard to match in the history of Lowville athletics.

