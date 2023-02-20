Trash fire prompts apartment house evacuation

Gotham Street fire
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire on a front porch caused an evacuation of an apartment building on Gotham Street in Watertown Monday morning.

Crews were called to 305 Gotham Street around 5:30 a.m. after reports of smoke in one of the hallways.

Fire crews say a trash bag caught fire and they promptly put it out.

All residents were able to reenter the building.

