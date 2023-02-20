Wallace Keith “Wally” Hurlbut, 98, of North Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Wallace Keith “Wally” Hurlbut, 98, passed away peacefully at his home in North Gouverneur, NY on Friday, February 17, 2023.

Born October 20, 1924 in DePeyster, NY, the son of E. Burr and M. Ruth Todd Hurlbut, he was the fifth generation on the family homestead.

After graduation, he attended the Watertown School of Commerce and continued to help on the farm. While on a blind date he met his future wife, Dorothy Goebel and they were married April 20, 1946 at the Emmanuel Evangelical and Reformed Church in Rochester, NY. Wallace was a farmer first and always, but also spent many years as a Gouverneur school bus driver and later a rural letter carrier for the USPS. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Wally was a true friend to all he met, expecting the best of others, and giving the same in return.

Wallace was a lifetime member of the Triple E Lodge hunting club, he served 77 years as a member and leader of the Grand Lodge Free and Accepted Masons of the State of NY, and he spent 58 years as a member of the Elks Lodge #2035. He dedicated many years to the Richville Order of the Eastern Star, volunteered in 4-H, the county and farm community as well as serving our Lord through the North Gouverneur Methodist Church.

He is survived by his daughter Nancy Walker of Kendall, NY; a son Allen (Kathryn) Hurlbut of Inman, SC; six grandchildren, Laurie (Stephen) Hearne, Julie Davis, Keith (Haley) Walker, Allyson Grindstaff, Kirk (Kelly) Walker, Kerrie (Zack) Roach as well as fifteen great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Wallace was predeceased by his infant son, Dale Grant Hurlbut, his wife of 62 years, Dorothy June Hurlbut, his brother, Erwin B. Hurlbut, and his son in law, Stephen R.G. Walker.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memorial of a beloved cousin, Timothy Todd to ACHIEVE, 125 Cutler Pond Rd, Binghamton, NY 13905 or in Wallace’s name to the DeKalb-Richville Fire District.

A funeral service will be held at Green Funeral Home of Gouverneur on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 12 pm. Visitation will take place from 10am - 12pm, prior to the service and a meal will follow the service at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge #203

