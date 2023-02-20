Your Turn: feedback on Morse lawsuit, golf course projections & mall change

Your Turn
Your Turn(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parents of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse are suing New York state over the 2021 death of their son. The 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency while training at the state fire academy and later died:

I’m not usually in support of people suing, but someone needs to be held accountable for this!

Kim Loveland Foss

Mark my words, the state will want to settle (for) an undisclosed amount of money but still not be held accountable.

John Timmerman

The Watertown Golf Course, now owned by the city, is projected to see a loss of nearly $300,000 within the first two fiscal years:

Good. Maybe the more they lose on stupid endeavors the less they’ll keep pursuing them.

Ward Sampson

Business loss is a POSITIVE for tax purposes...Anybody that knows anything about business knows what I’m talking about.

James Brooks

Taking retail space and turning it into a warehouse. That’s what’s happening at the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena:

It’s sad. I remember when it was built (it was) the jewel of St. Lawrence County.

Sandra Morris

GOOD that the empty space will be used, maybe a few new jobs, and a bit of new life in the mall.

Anna Campbell

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
Police found an adult woman on the ground at the Mickey and Friends parking structure. She was...
Woman dies after falling off Disneyland parking structure
Thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Department, a home was saved from a fire that...
Home saved from blaze thanks to quick work from the Gouverneur Fire Dept.

Latest News

Copenhagen Fire Department
Judge freezes some Copenhagen Fire Department accounts
Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, died in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Rossie.
State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze
Kevin Guilbert
Ogdensburg man accused of possessing meth & cocaine
Taste of the Town
Get your appetite ready for Taste of the Town