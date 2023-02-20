Your Turn: feedback on Morse lawsuit, golf course projections & mall change

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The parents of Watertown firefighter Peyton Morse are suing New York state over the 2021 death of their son. The 21-year-old suffered a medical emergency while training at the state fire academy and later died:

I’m not usually in support of people suing, but someone needs to be held accountable for this!

Kim Loveland Foss

Mark my words, the state will want to settle (for) an undisclosed amount of money but still not be held accountable.

John Timmerman

The Watertown Golf Course, now owned by the city, is projected to see a loss of nearly $300,000 within the first two fiscal years:

Good. Maybe the more they lose on stupid endeavors the less they’ll keep pursuing them.

Ward Sampson

Business loss is a POSITIVE for tax purposes...Anybody that knows anything about business knows what I’m talking about.

James Brooks

Taking retail space and turning it into a warehouse. That’s what’s happening at the St. Lawrence Centre shopping mall in Massena:

It’s sad. I remember when it was built (it was) the jewel of St. Lawrence County.

Sandra Morris

GOOD that the empty space will be used, maybe a few new jobs, and a bit of new life in the mall.

Anna Campbell

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.