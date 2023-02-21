8 severed cow heads found in dumpster

FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week...
FILE PHOTO - A Charolais cow cleans its coat at the agricultural fair 'International Green Week 2008' in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2008. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)(Michael Sohn | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Lydian Kennin and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – More than half a dozen severed cow heads were found illegally thrown in a dumpster over the weekend, according to authorities in Tennessee.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call around 1 p.m. Saturday of a large number of cow heads seen in a Solid Waste dumpster.

A nearby resident told deputies he heard dumping noises around 2 a.m.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release the eight cows appear to be a Charolais mixed breed, each with tags in their ears and tongues cut out.

Deputies further explained the heads appeared to have been severed with a chainsaw.

The sheriff’s office is asking the public for more information regarding this illegal dumping of animal parts.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the...
State police ask for public’s help in murder investigation
Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, died in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Rossie.
State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze
While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out

Latest News

Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin ups tensions over Ukraine, suspending START nuke pact
A Newport News police officer directs traffic at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News,...
Student accused of threat at school where boy shot teacher
Matt Baker, chef and owner of Gravitas, poses for a portrait inside the restaurant, Tuesday,...
More restaurants are trying monthly subscriptions
First lady Jill Biden shows a "Hearts and Crafts," Valentine's Day card made by children at the...
Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push