Academic All-Star: Marin McIntosh
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marin McIntosh from Edwards-Knox Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.
She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.
Marin ranks first in her class and is a member of National Honor Society, student government and yearbook.
She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh and pursue a career in teaching.
