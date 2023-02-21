Academic All-Star: Marin McIntosh

By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Marin McIntosh from Edwards-Knox Central School is this week’s 7 News Academic All-Star.

She appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday. Watch her interview above.

Marin ranks first in her class and is a member of National Honor Society, student government and yearbook.

She plans to attend SUNY Plattsburgh and pursue a career in teaching.

