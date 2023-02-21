An ‘unprecedented’ 12 manatees were released back into the ocean

Caption
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) – A new record has been set by manatee rescue and rehabilitators after 12 of the sea creatures were released back into the ocean on Monday.

According to a news release from the Save the Manatee Club, an “unprecedented” 12 manatees were released off the coast of Florida by the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership.

According to the release, this was the most ever released into the wild in a single day.

Researchers said they put GPS trackers on the creatures to keep up with them.

The manatees released back into the wild include Asha, Scampi, Ferret, Finch, Artemis, Bianca, Inigo, Lilpeep, Maximoff, Alby, Manhattan, and Swimshady.

The organization said most of the manatees released were orphans whose mothers died of starvation.

Experts said the animals’ starvation is being caused by the loss of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon, which acts as an important home to the manatee.

Florida officials started to distribute lettuce to supplement the manatees’ diets.

Manatees have been experiencing an “unusual mortality event” in Florida during the past three years, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, died in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Rossie.
State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze
Snowmobile accident
Long Island man in critical condition after snowmobile crash in Montague
Kevin Guilbert
Ogdensburg man accused of possessing meth & cocaine

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
WWNY Your Turn: feedback on Morse lawsuit, golf course projections & mall change
WWNY Potsdam High School’s robotics club gets ready for competition
WWNY Carthage Citizen of the Year nominations being accepted
WWNY River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip being held in person Saturday