Childcare Assistance Program available

Childcare Assistance Program
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Finding — and affording — childcare is a major issue for the workforce.

The WorkPlace of Jefferson County executive director Cheryl Mayforth says the state’s Childcare Assistance Program might be able to help.

Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning.

Community Action Planning Council, Child Care Resource and Referral, and the county’s Department of Social Services have teamed up to help people access the state program.

The program subsidizes childcare costs based on income and the number of children.

People can learn more and submit applications from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, and Thursday, February 23, at The WorkPlace at 1000 Coffeen Street in Watertown.

You can email theworkplace@co.jefferson.ny.us for more information or call 315-786-3651.

