Earthquake recorded near Massena

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By John Moore and Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOWN OF MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A small earthquake was recorded in St. Lawrence County Monday evening.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened at 6:49 p.m. and measured 2.1 on the Richter scale.

The geological survey pinpoints the epicenter about 3.4 miles east of the Massena International Airport at Route 37 and Haverstock Road.

The depth of the quake was 3.4 miles, according to the USGS.

Melody Pike, who lives in the town of Massena, felt the earthquake.

“At first I just heard the rumble which I could have thought was the train but it wasn’t because I wasn’t hearing the horn with the train and the house shook and the windows. It was the windows shook. I knew it was an earthquake because the windows don’t shake with the train,” she said.

So far there are no reports of any actual damage, but a number of people reported their experiences with the temblor on social media.

According to the USGS, some people as far away as Watertown reported feeling the quake.

