Fairly calm before a winter storm starting late Wednesday

Tuesday AM weather
By Beth Hall
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We could have some rain, snow, mixed precipitation, turning into rain, then snow late in the day. It will be more of a nuisance than a danger.

There are no alerts for the tri-county area, but there’s a winter weather advisory for parts of the Adirondacks from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Highs today will be in the low 40s.

Wednesday will be fairly calm for most of the day. Highs will be around 30

There’s a winter storm watch from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Thursday for Jefferson and Lewis County. For St. Lawrence Coun ty, the watch is from 7 p.m. Wednesday until 4 p.m. on Thursday.

There’s also a watch for Oswego County from 4 p.m. on Wednesday until 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Snow could be heavy at times and mix with sleet at times. Up to 9 inches could fall in some spots, more where snow is the most persistent.

Thursday’s highs will be in the mid-20s.

There’s a 30% chance of snow on Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-teens.

There’s a 50% chance of snow both Saturday and Sunday. It will be around 20 on Saturday and the mid-30s on Sunday.

It will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of snow on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.

