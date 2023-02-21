Harold C. O’Donnell Jr., 84, of Evans Mills

On February 16, 2023, HAROLD C. O’DONNELL JR., age 84, passed away in his home peacefully in his sleep, succumbing to illness and surrounded by his adoring family. (Source: Funeral Home)

EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - It is with heavy hearts that we express our great loss of a wonderful man: husband and brother, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, uncle and great uncle, friend and co-worker. On February 16, 2023, HAROLD C. O’DONNELL JR., age 84, passed away in his home peacefully in his sleep, succumbing to illness and surrounded by his adoring family. Harold will be lovingly remembered and is survived by his devoted wife of almost 62 years, Kay F. O’Donnell (Petrie), daughter Dorene (& Doug) Dickerson, sons Mark O’Donnell, Arthur O’Donnell and Craig O’Donnell (& Stephanie Younger-Roach), brothers George (& Suzanne) O’Donnell, Donald (& Carol) O’Donnell, Patrick (& Tracy) O’Donnell, Michael (& Sharon) O’Donnell, and Alan O’Donnell. Harold was the proud ‘Papa’ of eight grandchildren: Rachel & Ryan [Dorene], Ashley, Meghan, & Josh [Mark], Jennifer & Amy [Art] and Crystal [Craig]. Harold also had nine great grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Harold is predeceased by his parents, Harold & Irene O’Donnell Sr., and three of his siblings, Mary O’Donnell Perkins, Ruby O’Donnell and Gerald O’Donnell.

Harold was born on July 3, 1938, in Copenhagen, NY. He attended school in Evans Mills, growing up with his parents and eight siblings on a farm in Pamelia, where he and his wife resided. Harold and Kay shared a great life, filled with many adventures. Their mutual love of country music brought them together, meeting over 60 years ago at Pat Eggleston’s famous Saturday evening barn dances. They married at St. Mary’s Church in Evans Mills, NY, on March 25, 1961. Harold was a jack of all trades, working throughout the years in a paper mill, as a herdsman, in a concrete plant, and even driving to deliver auto parts in his later years. He loved everything there is about cars and motors, from working on them to driving them fast. Harold and his brothers shared a particular passion for Studebakers, forming a ‘Studebaker Club’ where they would travel to car shows to celebrate their love of these vehicles. He owned several during his lifetime. Harold and Kay loved playing cards with family and friends and enjoyed going out to eat at Longway’s Diner, as well as long drives together in the countryside. In his later years, Harold enjoyed spending time with his large and loving family, filling his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren’s lives with stories, winks, and hugs.

Cleveland Funeral Home is handling the cremation arrangements for the family, who are privately celebrating Harold’s life. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at: www.clevelandfhinc.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.