Herbert Lester Simmons, 75, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Herbert Lester Simmons, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 18, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfunearlhomes.com.

Lester was born on July 21, 1947 in Gouverneur to the late Herbert C. and Alice M. (Mashaw) Simmons. He attended school in Balmat and Gouverneur. Lester married Sheryl E. Miller on August 26, 1972.

Mr. Simmons worked as a Certified Boat Mechanic for Hutchinson’s Boat Works, Alexandria Bay, and Wright’s Marina, Morristown, for 25 years.

Lester loved fishing, hunting, and working on old cars. He restored cars for each of his boys. Lester also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Simmons, his children, Terry J. and Trina Simmons, Andrew S. and Joani Simmons, and Pamela Reynolds, and siblings, Mary Jane Mashaw, and Leonard John Simmons. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jessica, Justice, Piper, Sully, Sueprena, Tricia, Janessa, and Jerome, and great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Maddie and Autumn.

He is predeceased by a brother, Terry L. Simmons.

