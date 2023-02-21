Herbert Lester Simmons, 75, of Gouverneur

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Herbert Lester Simmons, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 18, 2023 at Gouverneur...
Herbert Lester Simmons, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 18, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Herbert Lester Simmons, age 75, of Gouverneur, passed away on February 18, 2023 at Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be public services. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfunearlhomes.com.

Lester was born on July 21, 1947 in Gouverneur to the late Herbert C. and Alice M. (Mashaw) Simmons. He attended school in Balmat and Gouverneur. Lester married Sheryl E. Miller on August 26, 1972.

Mr. Simmons worked as a Certified Boat Mechanic for Hutchinson’s Boat Works, Alexandria Bay, and Wright’s Marina, Morristown, for 25 years.

Lester loved fishing, hunting, and working on old cars. He restored cars for each of his boys. Lester also enjoyed riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife, Sheryl Simmons, his children, Terry J. and Trina Simmons, Andrew S. and Joani Simmons, and Pamela Reynolds, and siblings, Mary Jane Mashaw, and Leonard John Simmons. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Jessica, Justice, Piper, Sully, Sueprena, Tricia, Janessa, and Jerome, and great-grandchildren, Kaylin, Maddie and Autumn.

He is predeceased by a brother, Terry L. Simmons.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Ogdensburg's waterfront project
Ogdensburg on the hook for $4M instead of $400K for waterfront work
Avalanche Camp at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA
Kids ‘flying’ during YMCA’s Avalanche Camp
Michael D. McCargar, 68, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023 at...
Michael D. McCargar, 68, of Sackets Harbor
Candles
Ruth H. Chase, 84, of Henderson
Mary passed away at her home on Sunday, February 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side...
Mary P. Maroney, 85, of Potsdam

Obituaries

On February 16, 2023, HAROLD C. O’DONNELL JR., age 84, passed away in his home peacefully in...
Harold C. O’Donnell Jr., 84, of Evans Mills
James P. Gavigan, 65, of Adams, passed on Friday evening February 17, 2023 at Upstate...
James P. Gavigan, 65, of Adams
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
Candles
Linda Louise Horst, 53, of Belleville
State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded