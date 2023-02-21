James P. Gavigan, 65, of Adams

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - James P. Gavigan, 65, of Adams, passed on Friday evening February 17, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, NY where he had been a patient since December 28, 2022.  At his request there are no services.

Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.

Born May 25, 1957 in Newburgh, NY, son of James P. Gavigan and Delores Sheeley, he attended Valley Central School in Montgomery, NY.  Most recently he worked at O.D. Greene Lumber and Hardware in Adams, NY, retiring due to his health.

A marriage to Renee Delgado ended in divorce.  James then spent 25 years with his partner Vivian Larmie.  Vivian passed October 9, 2021.

He is survived by his three daughters Shannon Malm and her husband Ivar, Weatherford, TX, Rebecca Schulz and partner Richard Dasno, Adams, NY, Kimberly Gavigan and partner Matthew Smithson, South Mills, NC; eleven grandchildren: Kiara, Ivar Jr., Matthew, Daniel, Lucas and Benjamin Malm; Tyler, Abigail and Arianna Schulz; and Aubrey and Lyndon Schulz.  He was also a new great-grandfather to Gabriella Morales Malm.

He was an avid NASCAR racing fan and loved going to every dirt track around NY State.  James also enjoyed Margaritas and fried dough with his daughters.

Condolences may be left at www.piddockfuneralhome.com

