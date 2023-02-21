Kids ‘flying’ during YMCA’s Avalanche Camp

Avalanche Camp at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA
Avalanche Camp at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA(WWNY)
By Chad Charette
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Some children are somersaulting their way through winter break. It’s all part of Avalanche Camp at the Watertown Fairgrounds YMCA.

The week-long camp combines aspects of both gymnastics and ninja obstacle courses.

Kids hop, bear crawl, and somersault their way through a series of courses.

“We ask them to run around and jump over things like maniacs but we teach them to do it safely,” said Janet Bleu, YMCA program director.

Avalanche Camp is based on another 10-month program, but over one week coaches take the best bits and help their students stick the landing.

Even though some participants are gymnasts outside of class, the program’s director says she has a different goal in mind.

“The laughter and the fun. Hearing the kids as they leave a station or rotation say, ‘Oh, that was fun,’” said Bleu.

A real hit for at least two kids swinging from bars for one main reason.

“They kind of hurt my hands but I like holding on and trying to pretend I’m flying,” said Gavin Smithers.

Flying has been a lifelong dream for 10-year-old Lacy Hogan. When she started gymnastics a couple of years ago, she found a way to tap into that feeling.

“My mom sort of wanted me to start gymnastics so I tried it. I said, ‘Wow, that’s really fun. I feel like I’m flying when I touch the bars,’” she said.

While Avalanche Camp is only a week long, many of the kids join the 10-month program so they can take flight all year long.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the...
State police ask for public’s help in murder investigation
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, died in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Rossie.
State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out
While on scene of a trailer fire in St. Lawrence County, 7 News has reason to believe a man may...
Fire in Town of Rossie may be fatal

Latest News

Ogdensburg's waterfront project
Ogdensburg on the hook for $4M instead of $400K for waterfront work
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
Watertown City Council to consider hiring new firefighters