Lawmakers consider giving $100K to repair Lewis County grandstand

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County lawmakers are talking about giving $100,000 towards repairs needed at the county fairgrounds.

According to fair president Matt O’Connor, the grandstand is more than 200 years old and is due for close to half a million dollars in upgrades.

He says emergency maintenance was done last summer that will keep the grandstand operational through this year’s fair but beyond that, major restoration will be needed.

“The fairgrounds is a staple here for the community and we do our best to take care of it and the county sees the value and we hope they can contribute to help keep the project alive and well and keeping the building here for the future generations to come,” said O’Connor.

County Manager Ryan Piche says legislators will most likely approve the $100,000 for the project at its March 7 meeting.

