Linda Louise Horst, 53, of Belleville

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Linda Louise Horst, 7895 Lake Rd., Belleville, NY, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her bedside after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was 53 years old.

Linda is survived by her husband, Curvin L. Horst, whom she married June 22, 1991 in Seneca Falls, NY; her children Lewis and Faith Horst, Belleville, Nathan Horst, Belleville, Curvin and Julia Horst, Pulaski, Joseph and Autumn Horst, Henderson, Clifford and Judith Martin, Mannsville, Titus, David, Amanda, Lydia and William Horst, all of Belleville; six grandchildren; her parents John and Elma Fay Sensenig, Romulus; her siblings Clyde and Lorene Horst, Lacona, Nelson and Lorraine Wise, Waterloo, Harlan and Sandra Wenger, Romulus, Richard and Susan Wise, Auburn, Stanley and Elvina Sensenig, Romulus, a brother-in-law Cleson Horst, Romulus; many nieces and nephews and her husband’s parents Allan and Linda Horst, Mannsville. She was predeceased by a sister Christine, age 43, on October 8, 2019 and her mother-in-law Sadie Horst on August 15, 1998.

The funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at the South Victory Mennonite Church, 1263 Townline Rd., Cato, NY 13033. Burial will be in the South Victory Church Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday, February 24th from 2 pm – 4 pm and 6 pm – 8 pm at the Northern Light Fellowship Church, 7122 Allard Rd., Woodville, NY 13650. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

Linda was born February 18th, 1970 in Ephrata, PA, to John and Elma Fay Martin Sensenig. A homemaker, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She will be greatly missed by her family.

