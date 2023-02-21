Malone & Massena split Section X hoops championships

Massena's DeShawn Walton goes up for 2 against Malone for the Section X Class A boys' basketball championship.(WWNY)
By Mel Busler
Feb. 21, 2023
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Massena met Malone in both the boys’ and girls’ Section X Class A basketball championships at SUNY Potsdam.

In girls’ action, Malone’s Raegan McArdle gathers the ball and cuts to the lane for the game’s first bucket.

- Chloe LaBelle finds a lane and scores. Malone is up 4.

- McArdle launches a 3-pointer. The Huskies lead 7-0.

- Chyler Richards drives to the lane and gets the Raiders’ first basket, and the foul.

- Richards from the arc — bingo! It’s 7-5.

- Meg Firnstein to Madison LaDuke and ties the game at 7-7.

- Avav Lilliock, who feeds LaBelle for the backdoor.

- Raiders’ give-n-go to end the first quarter at 10-9 Malone.

Massena closed within 34-33 early in the fourth quarter, but Malone held on to win 48-42 to capture the Section X Class A championship.

The Malone girls' basketball team was crowned Section X Class A champ after defeated Massena 48-42.(WWNY)

On the boys’ side, the Raiders scored first.

- Colin Patterson powers up through the crowd.

- Gunvir Johal with the floater. The game is tied 2-2.

- Jace Hammond to Zendan Poirier for the 2 inside.

- DeShawn Walton penetrates hard to the rack, scores, and draws the foul.

- Jake Firnstein to Walton. The Raiders are up 2.

- Walton dishes to Carter Firnstein who buries the 3.

- With 10 seconds left in the game, Malone is down 3 and looking for the tie, but time runs out.

In a gritty seesaw battle, the Massena Red Raiders edge Malone 44-41 to win the Section X Class A title.

Massena defeated Malone 44-41 to capture the boys' Section X Class A basketball championship.(WWNY)

