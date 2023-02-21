Mary passed away at her home on Sunday, February 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side and under the care of Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A funeral service for Mary P. Maroney, 85 of Potsdam will be held at 11:00am on Friday, February 24, 2023 at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Joseph Giroux officiating. Visitation will be held at the Church from 10:00am until the time of the service. Mary passed away at her home on Sunday, February 19, 2023 with her loving family by her side and under the care of Hospice.

Mary is survived by her husband of 64 years John “Jack” Maroney, her children Kevin (Tina) Maroney, Tim (Sue) Maroney, Mark (Brenda) Maroney, Kelly (John) Williams, Tom Maroney, Kathy (James) Moore and Patty (Scott) Robinson; grandchildren Kevin, Karen, Katy, Becka, Maggie, John, Kara, Mark, Kayla, Kristen, Abby, Angelique, Sarique, Adam, and Aidan; six great grandchildren, and her sister, Joanie (Chris) Hastings.

Mary was born on March 11, 1937 in Ogdensburg, NY to the late John and Emma (Egli) Pircsuk. She graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School in 1954. Throughout her life, Mary worked as a real estate agent, managed apartments, worked as a bookkeeper for T&T Auto, and as a telephone operator and administrative assistant in the business office at the New York Telephone Company, but her most important role was a homemaker and being an outstanding wife and mother to her loving family.

In her free time, Mary enjoyed spending time and making memories with her beloved family. In lieu of flowers during the Lenten season, memorial contributions in Mary’s memory may be made to St. Mary’s Church, 20 Lawrence Avenue; Potsdam, NY 13676. Condolences, fond memories, prayers and kind words may be made to the Maroney family online at www.GarnerFH.com.

