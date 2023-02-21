Meet-up planned for motorcycle clubs to sync calendars

Combat Vets Motorcycle Association Ride Calendar Meeting
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a chance for area motorcycle clubs to sync their calendars.

Combat Vets Motorcycle Association chapter Commander Brian Overby and Joe Martel, a member of the Carthadians Motorcycle Club, talked about the event on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch their interview in the video above.

They say each club brings any rides they’ve scheduled to the meeting so they can avoid conflicts with other clubs.

It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at the Carthage VFW.

In addition to exchanging ride info, there will be a chicken barbecue, prizes, and dancing to live music.

If you need more information, you can email briancvo19@gmail.com or armyant213@hotmail.com.

