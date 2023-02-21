Michael D. McCargar, 68, of Sackets Harbor

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 21, 2023
SACKETS HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - Michael D. McCargar, 68, of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2023 at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on August 29, 1954 in Watertown, NY, son of Cliffton and Beverly (Villeneuve) McCargar.

Michael married Patricia McIntyre on July 12, 1980, in Sackets Harbor, where the couple resided their entire married life.  Michael was a lifelong mechanic, working for various car dealerships over the years.  Following his retirement he and his wife were vendors at the Hillside Flea Market in Pulaski for five years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved spending time with his family.

Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Patricia McCargar; a daughter. Angela Lusher; son and daughter in law, Daniel (Amber) McCargar; five grandchildren, Brianna, Vincint, Hannah, Kaleb and Kiersten; three brothers and a sister in law, Donald McCargar, Jeffrey McCargar, and James (Tammy) McCargar; three sisters, Barb Wilder, Patricia Brown, and Mary Myers; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by three brothers, David, Gary and Ronald McCargar.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter, NY.  It was his wish to be cremated.  There will be no funeral or services.  A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Donations in memory of Michael McCargar may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences can be left at dexterfuneralhome.com

