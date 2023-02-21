No snow? Local ski areas beg to differ

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With north country schools on winter break, ski hill owners are preparing for a busy week on the slopes.

Looking outside Monday night, it doesn’t look much like a north country winter, but at Dry Hill Ski Area in Watertown, “even though you don’t have snow in your yard, we have snow here,” Boo Jareo said.

New owners Boo and Pat Jareo are gearing up for a packed hill all week with kids out of school for winter break.

Each day will have its own theme, posted on a bulletin board inside the lodge.

Tuesday is TuTu’s, Wednesday is Western, then there’s Pajama Thursday, Throwback Friday, Mardi Gras Saturday, and Superhero Sunday.

All those who dress up in that day’s theme will get $3 slushies. A prize will also be awarded for the best outfit.

Boo Jareo says a busy February break helps from a business owner standpoint, but she says that’s not what it is all about.

“If you have a passion, whether it’s skiing or snowboarding or any other weekend activity, winter goes by really quickly because you are engaged in something you love to do,” she said.

Although we haven’t had any accumulating snow in several weeks, Jareo says snow making has helped to keep the hill open and conditions are pretty good

Jareo’s son, Stewart, helps with that powder making process

“When it does warm up like this, it provides the opportunity for people to get out in some really nice slushy, corn snow, so it’s fun for everybody,” he said. “It’s kind of spring break conditions in winter break.”

Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin is also running some promotions this week. According to its website, it will hold a free ski fundraising day this Friday.

To get a free ticket, you will need to bring 10 canned or non-perishable food items or make a $10 donation to the Snow Ridge Scholarship Fund.

Its mountain will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. all week.

Dry Hill’s hours vary, but it opens at 10 a.m. every day.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.