Police identify man accused of mistreating child, say no crime was committed

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOWN OF LERAY, New York (WWNY) - State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.

On February 16, troopers asked the public to help them identify the man, saying he was seen hitting and dragging a child throughout the town of LeRay Walmart on February 11.

According to troopers, the man saw himself on TV and contacted police.

After interviewing the man, his wife, and the child, as well as the person who reported the allegations, police said they found no crime had been committed.

