Tomorrow’s Health: Vocal fatigue, help for stroke patients & fewer heart attacks with jab

Tomorrow's Health
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(WWNY) - Caring for your voice can be as simple as using an app on your phone and a new study shows COVID-19 vaccination is associated with fewer cardiac events.

Vocal fatigue

If you overuse it, you might lose it. Millions of people in the U.S. suffer from vocal fatigue.

But now researchers at Northwestern University have developed a smart wearable device to continuously track how much people use their voices.

The first-of-its-kind wireless device alerts to overuse before vocal fatigue and potential injury set in.

Help for stroke patients

Stroke patients have new hope in improving mobility.

A new study shows that electrical stimulation of the spinal cord region can instantly and significantly enhance arm function even after the stimulation is switched off.

Researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University used the neurotechnology on stroke patients and saw them fully open and close their fist, lift their arm above their head, or use a fork and knife to cut a piece of steak for the first time in years.

Fewer heart attacks with jab

New research shows that vaccination against COVID-19 is associated with fewer heart attacks, strokes and other cardiovascular issues

The Mount Sinai study in New York is the first to examine both full and partial vaccination and the link to major adverse cardiac events in the United States.

