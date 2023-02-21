Viola C. Gilson, 92, of DeKalb Junction

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Viola C. Gilson, 92, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 20, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital,...
Viola C. Gilson, 92, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 20, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements.(Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Viola C. Gilson, 92, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 20, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours at the funeral home, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 11am – 1 PM. The funeral service will be at 1PM, Pastor Stephen Lambeth officiating, burial will follow in Old DeKalb Cemetery.

Viola is survived by her son Gary and his wife Bonnie Gilson of Russell, daughters, Susazan Williams of Russell, and Carol and her husband Terry McKendree of DeKalb Junction, her brother Maynard and his wife Jean Finley of Ogdensburg, 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Finley, Gerald Finley, Claude Finley, sisters, Doris Johnston, Eva McDonald, Ella Finley and Dorothy Finley.

She was born on April 13, 1930, in the Town of Oswegatchie, the daughter of the late, Earl and Irene Durham Finley. Viola married Ralph F. Gilson on December 30,1949 at the Ogdensburg Pilgrim Holiness Church, the Reverend Bernard Barton officiating, he predeceased her on October 27, 2014.

She was a homemaker and foster mother to many. Viola was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church of Ogdensburg and Harrisville. She loved being a homemaker, reading, baking, cooking and camping in her Winnebago.

Contributions can be made to the Pilgrim Holiness Church Harrisville at 14374 Maple Street, Harrisville, New York 13648. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photo of Polar Bear Dip
River Hospital’s Polar Bear Dip being held in person Saturday
Patricia J. McDonald, 89, a longtime resident of Churchill Ave, unexpectedly passed away Friday...
Patricia J. McDonald, 89, of Massena
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out
Potsdam High School's robotics club
Potsdam High School’s robotics club gets ready for competition

Obituaries

Village of Carthage
Carthage Citizen of the Year nominations being accepted
Firefighters kept busy with 2 fires Sunday in Potsdam.
Firefighters battle 2 blazes Sunday in Potsdam
Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of High St., West Carthage, was stricken suddenly on Saturday...
Charles W. Setliff, Jr., 41, of West Carthage
Candles
Barbara L. Sherman, 90, of Clayton
Candles
Ann D. Richards, 86, formerly of Nicholville
Mrs. Seeley passed away on Thursday evening, February 16, 2023, at Massena Rehabilitation and...
Jean V. (McCartin) Chase Seeley, 96, of Ogdensburg