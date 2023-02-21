Viola C. Gilson, 92, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 20, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEKALB JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Viola C. Gilson, 92, of DeKalb Junction, died on February 20, 2023, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, entrusted with arrangements. There will be calling hours at the funeral home, Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 11am – 1 PM. The funeral service will be at 1PM, Pastor Stephen Lambeth officiating, burial will follow in Old DeKalb Cemetery.

Viola is survived by her son Gary and his wife Bonnie Gilson of Russell, daughters, Susazan Williams of Russell, and Carol and her husband Terry McKendree of DeKalb Junction, her brother Maynard and his wife Jean Finley of Ogdensburg, 18 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Finley, Gerald Finley, Claude Finley, sisters, Doris Johnston, Eva McDonald, Ella Finley and Dorothy Finley.

She was born on April 13, 1930, in the Town of Oswegatchie, the daughter of the late, Earl and Irene Durham Finley. Viola married Ralph F. Gilson on December 30,1949 at the Ogdensburg Pilgrim Holiness Church, the Reverend Bernard Barton officiating, he predeceased her on October 27, 2014.

She was a homemaker and foster mother to many. Viola was a member of the Pilgrim Holiness Church of Ogdensburg and Harrisville. She loved being a homemaker, reading, baking, cooking and camping in her Winnebago.

Contributions can be made to the Pilgrim Holiness Church Harrisville at 14374 Maple Street, Harrisville, New York 13648. Online condolences can be at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com

