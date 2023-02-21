Watertown City Council to consider hiring new firefighters

By Lexi Bruening
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council is expected to vote Tuesday night on hiring 4 new firefighters.

Lawmakers informally agreed to increase the number of permanent firefighters from 66 to 68 and allow a temporary over-hire of two additional firefighters due to anticipated retirements in this calendar year.

Fire Chief Matt Timerman made the proposal, saying additional hires would lower overtime costs and save the city more than $50,000 in three years’ time.

He says the hires will help meet staffing requirements and boost morale.

“It’s kind of a win-win from our perspective. It allows us to manage the department better and provides the same or better service to the community in a more cost-effective manner,” said Timerman.

Other things on the agenda include a look at what it will cost to operate the Watertown Golf Club and potentially hire an inspector to look at electrical problems inside the clubhouse.

Also, a public hearing will be held on the overhaul of the city’s zoning ordinance.

That will be at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

