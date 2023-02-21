‘We are devastated’: 20-year-old college football player dies

Officials say UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler, 20, has died.
By Mark Anderson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died Monday at 20, the university announced.

No cause of death was given.

“We are devastated to have lost a member of our Rebel family,” UNLV coach Barry Odom said in a statement. “While I had the honor of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, he already stood out to our coaching staff as an incredible person, student and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Ryan’s family as we grieve along with them over this tremendous loss.”

Keeler, who is from Chicago, transferred to UNLV from Rutgers last year. He played in seven games as a redshirt freshman this past season, and he made eight tackles and a sack.

Keeler, who made the academic All-Mountain West team, had a 3.80 GPA.

“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”

