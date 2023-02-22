2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A two-car crash in the city of Watertown sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to city police at the scene, the driver of a gray SUV was traveling south on Sherman Street when it ran a red light at Stone Street and crashed into another SUV.

It’s not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but one person was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Samaritan Medical Center.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The intersection was closed for a time as crews cleared the scene.

