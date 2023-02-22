2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital

One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and Stone streets in Watertown.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A two-car crash in the city of Watertown sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night.

According to city police at the scene, the driver of a gray SUV was traveling south on Sherman Street when it ran a red light at Stone Street and crashed into another SUV.

It’s not clear how many people were involved in the crash, but one person was loaded into an ambulance and transported to Samaritan Medical Center.

The extent of injuries is unknown.

The intersection was closed for a time as crews cleared the scene.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out
James and Sandra Helm
Man found guilty in Franklin County kidnapping
As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the...
State police ask for public’s help in murder investigation

Latest News

By 3-2 votes Tuesday night, the Watertown city council approved a new zoning law and added...
Watertown lawmakers approve new zoning, more firefighters
Watertown lawmakers approve new zoning, more firefighters
7-day forecast
Wednesday AM weather
WWNY Kids ‘flying’ during YMCA’s Avalanche Camp