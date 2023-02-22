$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation

The big red boots are made for flaunting and fashion influencers are styling them. (Source: CNN, "THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKIN", REPRISE RECORDS, WISDM8, TIKTOK, JAADIEE, WWE, INSTAGRAM, MSCHF.COM, THE CUT, STEVE NATTO, NTV, TEZUKA PRODUCTIONS, LILAP3, JXIAOO, TWITTER, _NICOLETEA, SOPRANOSWORLD, "These Boots Are Made For Walkin"/Reprise Records, wisdm8/TikTok, jaadiee/TikTok, WWE/Instagram, Steve Natto/TikTok, NTV/Tezuka Productions, lilap3/TikTok, jxiaoo/Twitter, _nicoletea/Twitter, SopranosWorld/Twitter)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s an eye-catching new trend in footwear. They are boots fit for a cartoon character but are designed for human feet.

The big red boots are made for flaunting and fashion influencers are styling them – even influencers of the grandpa generation.

Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about the big red boots created by the art collective Mschf.

YouTube sneaker-head Steve Natto found that out when he wore them to Sneaker Con.

Natto says they’re comfy and wore them nearly all day without pain.

Their creator describes them as cartoonish and some refer to them as Astro boy boots.

Though they’re easy to put on, getting them off can get you stuck if you’re not wearing your perfect size.

Now they’re showing up on everyone from Puss in Big Red Boots to the character Boots from Dora the Explorer to Tony Soprano paired with a bath robed.

For now, they’re the “it” shoe and they’re not about to get the boot.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out
Ogdensburg's waterfront project
Ogdensburg on the hook for $4M instead of $400K for waterfront work

Latest News

FILE - Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building at dusk on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court seems to favor tech giants in terror case
Carthage Post Office
Electrical problem shuts down Carthage Post Office
Officials identified remains found in December 2021 as those of a university student missing...
Officials: Bones found inside submerged car identified as university student missing 47 years
Ever since they went on sale for $350 and sold out in minutes, fashionistas can’t shut up about...
$350 big red boots have become a fashion sensation