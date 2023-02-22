Accumulating snow in the forecast

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the risk for snow tomorrow evening. Tonight will be quiet with maybe a flurry. Lows will be around 20.

Expect clouds tomorrow with highs in the 20′s. Snow will move in late in the day.

Snow is likely Wednesday night. Snow will be heavy at times.

A wintry mix is expected on Thursday. Highs will be in the 20′s.

Friday will be cold with highs only in the teens.

