Accumulating snow in the forecast

By John Kubis
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Low pressure will increase the risk for snow tomorrow evening. Tonight will be quiet with maybe a flurry. Lows will be around 20.

Expect clouds tomorrow with highs in the 20′s. Snow will move in late in the day.

Snow is likely Wednesday night. Snow will be heavy at times.

A wintry mix is expected on Thursday. Highs will be in the 20′s.

Friday will be cold with highs only in the teens.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As state police continue to investigate the murder of a Gouverneur man, they're asking the...
State police ask for public’s help in murder investigation
Enthusiasts and card collectors flocked to the Faichney Drive Event Center in Watertown...
Cards, coins, and collectibles up for grabs at expo in Watertown
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out
State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
Jay Marsaw, 79, of Hammond, died in a fire Sunday morning in the town of Rossie.
State police: 79-year-old dies in Sunday morning blaze

Latest News

7 day
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Fairly calm before a winter storm starting late Wednesday
7-day forecast
Tuesday AM weather
7 day
7 News This Evening from Syncbak Primary - VOD