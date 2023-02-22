Amish neighbors credited with saving 4 lives

TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Amish neighbors are getting the credit for saving the lives of 4 people in the town of Rossie.

Volunteers from the Gouverneur Fire Department were called to 300 Barker Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a chimney fire.

Fire Chief Tom Conklin says when firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof and eaves of the home.

While inside, crews found fire in the walls and ceiling of an addition to the home.

Conklin said firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames and were able to confine the heavy fire damage to the addition.

The rest of the home sustained moderate damage, he said.

The chief said a woodstove chimney sparked the blaze in the walls and ceiling.

7 News spoke with one of the people who lived in the home. He said he and three other people were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The resident said Amish neighbors saved their lives by alerting them about the fire and helping them to get out safely.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.