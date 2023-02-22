Amish neighbors credited with saving 4 lives

Fire damaged this home at 300 Barker Road
Fire damaged this home at 300 Barker Road(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROSSIE, New York (WWNY) - Amish neighbors are getting the credit for saving the lives of 4 people in the town of Rossie.

Volunteers from the Gouverneur Fire Department were called to 300 Barker Road shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a chimney fire.

Fire Chief Tom Conklin says when firefighters arrived, they found smoke showing from the roof and eaves of the home.

While inside, crews found fire in the walls and ceiling of an addition to the home.

Conklin said firefighters worked quickly to douse the flames and were able to confine the heavy fire damage to the addition.

The rest of the home sustained moderate damage, he said.

The chief said a woodstove chimney sparked the blaze in the walls and ceiling.

7 News spoke with one of the people who lived in the home. He said he and three other people were sleeping when the fire broke out.

The resident said Amish neighbors saved their lives by alerting them about the fire and helping them to get out safely.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State police say no charges will be filed against a man accused of mistreating a small child.
Police say complaint accusing man of mistreating child is unfounded
Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake recorded near Massena
A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash at Sherman and...
2-vehicle crash sends 1 to hospital
Empty classroom
Some schools prepare for remote learning as snow days run out

Latest News

Carthage Post Office
Electrical problem shuts down Carthage Post Office
Reverend Andrew Long with the First Presbyterian Church in Watertown burned and blessed palms...
North country Christians observe Ash Wednesday
A car burst into flames after apparently hitting a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.
Car bursts into flames after hitting building
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds