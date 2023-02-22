Anne Paige, 98, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Anne Paige, 98, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at The Baptist Home in Fairport, NY, where she had lived the past few years.

A funeral Mass will be held in Gouverneur in the spring with a burial to follow in New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.

Marie Anne Desgagne was born on December 12, 1924 in Massena, the daughter of Albert L. and Noelia (Lambert) Desgagne.

She graduated from Canton High School at the age of 54, one year before her youngest child graduated, having left school to work at ALCOA for the World War II industrial effort.

Anne married Wilbrod “Bud” Paige on June 9, 1945 at Sacred Heart Church in Massena with Fr. Michael Jarecki officiating.

She worked at ALCOA in Massena prior to her marriage and later was the bookkeeper and part owner with Bud of The Furniture Showcase in Gouverneur until 1987 when the couple retired.

Anne was a communicant of St. James Church where she served on the Altar/Rosary Society and RCIA.

Anne enjoyed crocheting, quilting and knitting personalized sweaters for her descendants, building elaborate dollhouses for church raffles, and making Raggedy Anne and Andy dolls for whomever needed one. She enjoyed bowling, reading, and collecting music box pianos.

She is survived by her children Bruce of Watertown, Susan (Chip) Scoppa of Fairport, Mark of Tappahannock, VA, Denise (George) Way of Melbourne, FL, Brian (Kathy) of Madrid, 7 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. Anne is also survived by her sister Jeanne Desgagne of South Colton, nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, her husband Bud after 72 years of marriage, brother Rolland Desgagne, sisters Pauline Gates and Therese Desgagne, and grandson Justin Way.

Memorial donations may be made in Anne and Bud’s memory to St. James School, 20 S. Gordon Street, Gouverneur, NY 13642.

