Author Brian Thomas visits Ogdensburg

By Craig Thornton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Nanny Was a Slave

Visit the Ogdensburg History Museum at 206 Ford St. on February 26th at 11 a.m. for a free public program with Town of DeKalb historian Bryan Thompson. He will give a lecture about Nanny, who was an enslaved person owned by the Hasbrouck family. Historian Bryan Thompson grew up in Gouverneur, NY and attended Cornell University. He is a brilliant researcher and has written and lectured extensively on a number of local history topics.

Thompson was the 2009 winner of the NYS Archives and NYS Regents Bruce W. Dearstyne Award for excellence in educational use of historical records. He was a featured lecturer at the state Association of Public Historians Conference in 2022. This is a don’t miss opportunity to learn about a seldom talked about topic in the North Country, slavery.

For more information contact Julie Madlin at 315-528-0733 or email jmmadlin@gmail.com

