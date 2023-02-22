Car bursts into flames after hitting building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A car burst into flames after striking a building in Watertown Wednesday afternoon.

Watertown fire and police officials were called to 728 West Main Street at around 2:30 p.m.

Fire officials said the car caught fire after striking a building.

The woman who was driving the car was injured and taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment.

The building did not catch on fire.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.