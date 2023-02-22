Career-Tech All-Star: Mason Youngs

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Mason Youngs finds construction very rewarding.

“You start with nothing and when you’re done you have a building you can look at and say, ‘I helped build that.’”

The South Lewis student studies carpentry at the Howard G. Sackett Technical Center in Glenfield. He’s this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

He says he prefers building houses to larger projects.

“There’s more woodwork with houses,” he said, “instead of with bigger projects it’s more concrete and metal.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

