WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carmeline DeFranco, Watertown passed away Tuesday evening, February 21, 2023, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm surrounded by her loving family.



She was the daughter of Samuel and Mary Cancilla Guardino. She graduated from St. Patrick’s Grammar School and Watertown High School, receiving a Regents and Commercial diploma. Carmeline married Manuel DeFranco in 1950 at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating and Manuel expired in 1997.



In 1962 she received a Real Estate and Law certificate from Watertown School of Commerce. After satisfactory completing a Real Estate exam in Syracuse, she received a New York State Broker’s License. She owned and operated DeFranco Reality from 1962 until 2012. After 1976 she operated the company part time and was employed by Mercy of NNY until 2005. She also worked for Atty. Terance Germain until he expired.



Carmeline was a member of the American Legion Post 61 for 40 years. She was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church and a member of its choir for many years. She was a member of the Jefferson County Chapter of the AARP, was a notary, and earned several certificates from the American Red Cross, having completed courses in the past. She loved her family to the fullest and didn’t miss any opportunity to listen and participate in good music.



Carmeline is survived by son Manuel DeFranco, Jr. and wife Janet, Leesburg, FL; two daughters, Annette M. Trask and husband Aaron B., Watertown and Cynthia A. Dulmage, Orlando, FL; two grandsons, Fred L. Locke, Jr. and wife Kimberly and Philip J. Dulmage, Jr.; step grandson Bryan RaPray and husband Aaron RaPray; two great grandchildren, Zoe and Leonardo Locke; three sisters-in-law, Estelle Guardino, Carm D’Amico, and Harriet DeFranco. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Joseph and Frances Guardino.



The family will receive friends at St. Patrick’s Church on Monday, February 27, from 9:30 - 10:30 AM followed by the funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Carmeline’s name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

