Carol A. Esposito, 77, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carol A. Esposito, age 77, of Watertown, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Samaritan Medical Center following a sudden illness.

She graduated from Watertown City School District.

She was a loyal, hardworking office manager at the North Country Orthopedic Group in Watertown NY for several decades.

She is predeceased by her parents, Richard Hughes and Rose Hughes, a brother Thomas Hughes, and her beloved husband of 56 years, James W. Esposito, whom she married in 1965.

She is survived by her four children, Ronald (Vickie) Sanford of Gray Court, SC, Todd Esposito of Adams Center, Kelly Esposito of Syracuse and Shelly Cowles of Watertown; two granddaughters whom she raised as her own, Chelsy (Chad) Hatchell of Watertown and Brianna Esposito of Sackets Harbor; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Most importantly, Carol was an incredible mom to not only her children but also raised two of her grandchildren. She was the most selfless woman who never stopped giving love and advice to anyone who needed it. She was the most beautiful soul that will be missed greatly.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours but a celebration of life will follow at a later date.

We will be forever grateful for the years we all got to share with her.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601.

